Local school evacuated after gas line struck

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A northern Shawnee County alternative school was evacuated Tuesday afternoon following a gas line break.

A spokesperson with Kansas Gas Service said a crew was on their way to 5830 NW Topeka Boulevard, where a service line had been struck by a contractor.

Pleasant Hill Learning Campus, an alternative school for the Seaman School District and formerly known as Pleasant Hill Elementary School, has been evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported.

KSNT News will update as new information becomes available.