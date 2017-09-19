Man charged in fatal stabbing of Wichita doctor

Related Coverage Client arrested in Wichita stabbing death of holistic doctor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was charged Monday with killing a Wichita doctor. Dr. Achutha Reddy was stabbed at his office Wednesday night.

One of his patients, Umar Dutt, was arrested, and on Monday, he was charged with first-degree murder. Dutt appeared via closed circuit T.V. from he jail Monday. He was wearing a yellow jumpsuit as opposed to the typical orange; we checked with Sedgwick county Sheriff’s office and were told that that’s indicative of someone who is being monitored for some sort of mental health issues.

Dutt’s private attorney spoke on his behalf, acknowledging the scheduling in this case. His bond has been set at $1 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Late last night, Raj and Azra Dutt released a statement on the loss of Dr. Reddy:

It is with a heavy heart we send our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr. Reddy for their loss. Our family has also suffered in ways immeasurble and will continue to suffer the terrible toll and consequences of mental illness. We kindly request the public to respect our privacy while we try to comprehend the tragedy and are at a loss for explanation. Thank you.”