Naked man walks through Topeka neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. – (KSNT) People in a Central Topeka neighborhood saw a naked man walking around outside early Tuesday morning.

Sam Huntsman said his mom woke him up when she saw the man standing outside their backyard.

“She was like Sam there’s this big, naked dude outside by the gate,” Huntsman said.

Huntsman immediately called 911. He said the man stood outside his backyard gate for about 20 minutes. Huntsman said his dog kept the man from coming into his backyard.

“She just started barking at him non-stop,” Huntsman said.

The naked man eventually left and walked further down the street. Police found him a couple blocks away.

The police let the man go after checking on him. Whether to arrest someone for breaking anti-nudity laws is left to an officer’s discretion. The officers take an undressed person’s individual circumstances into consideration when they decide how to enforce the law.

Public nudity is considered a class “C” misdemeanor. The maximum punishment is 30-days in jail and, or, a fine of up to $499.