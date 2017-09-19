Oakland intruder has neighbors on edge

Related Coverage Woman wakes up to find man standing in her bedroom

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Just after 4:00 Tuesday morning, a man broke into a home in Oakland waking the woman who lives there.

She said she thought it was her husband who was standing in her bedroom, but quickly realized it wasn’t.

Kara Hahn lives on the block of the break-in and said what happened scares her.

“To know that someone can be that stealthy and come into your house when you’re at your most vulnerable, is absolutely terrifying,” Hahn said.

Mary Warner has lived in the neighborhood for almost 70 years. She said the break in makes her uneasy.

“Not comfortable, at all, and especially when you live alone,” Warner said.

Warner said she has always felt safe in her neighborhood, expect in times like these.

“You get antsy when this stuff happens though,” she said.

That “stuff” is making Hahn antsy too.

“It really makes me wonder is it going to be me next time,” Hahn said. “So I’m going to take a lot of precautions, I might buy a dog.”

Others who live on the block said it is concerning and frightening that this could happen.

The woman managed to fight-off the intruder, but he got away with a few items from the house.

He is still on the loose tonight. Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Megan Snyder owns a local store called, “Be Safe Girl,” in Topeka that sells self-defense gear for women.

Snyder said before deciding what defense tool works best, it’s a good idea for people to assess their daily routines.

“Are they coming home from work, are they walking, are they taking a jog in the park with their dog?” Snyder said. “Is it in their home, are they needing it by their bedside? What is the scenario they’re needing it for?”

She also said the best way to ensure your safety in any situation is to make sure you feel comfortable with the tool you’re using.