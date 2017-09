WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are on the scene of a shooting at 21st and Amidon. It apparently happened at the driver’s license office.

Right now, KSNW-TV has confirmed one person was shot and has suffered serious injuries.

At least one suspect has been arrested in the area of 35th and Arkansas in connection with the shooting. Wichita police will give updates soon.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will have updates as they become available.