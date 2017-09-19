Snow White Fairy Tale Cottage for sale in Seattle

CNN Published:

(CNN) – A Washington state real estate company has a storybook listing and one lucky buyer could end up living happily ever after.

This Seattle-area real estate listing is a fairy tale come true. A cottage inspired by Snow White is up for grabs in Washington.

The 4-bedroom cottage is for sale on five wooded acres in Olalla. It was modeled after the home of the dwarves in the classic fairy tale.

The home features wooden beams, hand-built doors, and stained-glass windows. There’s even indoor boulders and huge tree trunks.

It’s listed for $775,000.

