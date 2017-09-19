Tyson Foods will put plans for Leavenworth County on hold

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – In an open letter to the residents of Leavenworth County, Tyson Foods says it will put it’s plans to build a $320 million poultry complex, in Leavenworth County, on hold. The announcement comes after a massive show of opposition to the plant, last Friday, caused Leavenworth County commissioners to pull their support for the plan on Monday.

Tyson says it was not able to reach as many residents as it had hoped, therefore residents were not able to get to know their company. Tyson says it still has interest in Leavenworth County, but will prioritize other locations in Kansas, and other states, that have expressed support. Tyson says wherever it decides to build, it believes it will be significant economic boost for the community.