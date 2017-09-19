Woman wakes up to find man standing in her bedroom

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating an aggravated burglary that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 400 block of NE Sumner in the Oakland neighborhood around 4:15 a.m. Police said a woman called after she woke up and noticed a man standing in her bedroom. The woman initially thought the suspect was her husband, but when she noticed it was not, a confrontation started.

Police said the suspect fled after removing property from the home. A police K-9 attempted a trail but the suspect was not located.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.