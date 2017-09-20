Chris Jones named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

By Published:
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones (95) celebrates after catching a deflected pass from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz for a turnover, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Courtesy: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Jones put together a historic performance in Kansas City’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, recording four tackles, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and his first-career interception. It marked just the second time since 1994 that a player tallied at least 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in a single game, and the first time since James Harrison in 2007.

The second-year defensive tackle surpassed his season total in sacks last season (2.0) in the game alone.

This is the second-straight week that a member of the Chiefs has earned an individual award, as quarterback Alex Smith won AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors last week. The Chiefs and Lions are the only teams in the NFL to have a representative win a Player of the Week award in both weeks so far this season.

