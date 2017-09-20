Crash survivor shares story on KDOT blog

TOPEKA, Kan, — (KSNT) A Topeka woman had to be cut-out of her overturned car after a two vehicle crash in August. Now she’s sharing her experience on the Kansas Department of Transportation’s safety blog.

Alice Laizure was driving to her granddaughter’s birthday party when a car ran a red light at the intersection of Fairlawn and I-470 in Topeka. The car crashed into her car, and caused it to roll.

“My head kept hitting, knocking, and I was rolling. I didn’t even realize how many times I’d rolled,” Laizure said.

She said her seatbelt kept her from being seriously hurt, and she wants to remind others to buckle-up.

“If my story helps prevent one death. Just one person, by using their seat-belt. I feel like I’ve helped out,” Laizure said.

The goal of the safety blog she’s sharing her story on is to help reduce traffic deaths. KDOT Information Specialist Kim Stich said that number is rising.

“As of mid-September, we’ve had about 331 traffic fatalities. So that’s a big number that we need to work to reduce,” Stich said.

People from all over Kansas share their stories on the safety blog to warn people about what could happen to them. You can read those posts here.

The blog series will add a new story every weekday until “Put the Breaks on Fatalities Day” on October 10th. It’s a day focused on traffic safety for drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians.