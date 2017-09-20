Domestic dispute results in stabbing, injury accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – At around 5:00 Wednesday morning, Topeka Police officers were flagged down in the 1300 block of SW 37th Street by a victim who reported being battered by her husband at an apartment complex just west of SW 34th and Gage. The victim went to a local hospital by private vehicle where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

A report of a stolen silver Ford was reported at the same time from the same apartment complex area. The victim of the stolen vehicle advised the alleged person who stole it was the same person reportedly involved in the domestic dispute.

At 5:15 a.m., a vehicle fitting the description of the stolen vehicle initiated a vehicle pursuit with Topeka police in the 1200 block of SW Boswell Ave., but officers lost the vehicle soon after.

The Topeka Police Department was notified at 5:52 a.m. of an injury accident in the 2800 block of S Kansas Ave involving two vehicles, one rolled over into a ditch. The rolled over vehicle was identified as being the stolen silver Ford. The Topeka Fire Department arrived and extricated the driver of the stolen Ford who was then transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The condition of the other driver is unknown at this time.