Lady leaders to receive top city’s top honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Six local women will be honored in Topeka Wednesday night.

GO Topeka’s 2017 Women of Influence recognition reception will be held at Ramada Topeka Downtown’s Regency Ballroom. The annual gathering aims to honor the city’s leading ladies for their community contributions.

Among the women are Shawnee County Commissioner, Shelly Buhler and Executive Director of Lets Help, Linda Kehres.

Buhler, who will be awarded for her community service told KSNT News, “I’m thankful to those who nominated me and just very appreciative to GO Topeka and the selection committee who chose me to serve as an example.”

Buhler has served the county since 2006. Prior to claiming her commission seat, the honoree lead the city of Rossville as mayor.

Honored as Topeka’s “rising star,” Kehres said, “It’s fun to be recognized in this way and its kind of a shout out to all those people who work really hard and don’t get recognized everyday.”

Kehres also serves as a member of Topeka’s Homeless Task Force.

In addition the two women, four more community leaders will step into the spotlight to claim their various honors.

Cathy Harris, Distinguished Mentor

Dr. Sharon Sullivan, Education

Cheryl Creviston, Outstanding Entrepreneur

Pam Johnson-Betts, Woman of Achievement

The fourth annual reception begins at 5:30, Thursday evening.