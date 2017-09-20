Lawrence man shot to death

By Published:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 2000 block of W. 27th around 9:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers found Bryce Holladay, 26, of Lawrence with fatal injuries.

Steven Austin Drake III, 20, was questioned in connection to the shooting and was taken into custody. He has been booked in to the Douglas County Jail on one count of Voluntary Manslaughter.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785)832-7509, or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s