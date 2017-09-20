Lawrence man shot to death

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 2000 block of W. 27th around 9:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers found Bryce Holladay, 26, of Lawrence with fatal injuries.

Steven Austin Drake III, 20, was questioned in connection to the shooting and was taken into custody. He has been booked in to the Douglas County Jail on one count of Voluntary Manslaughter.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785)832-7509, or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.