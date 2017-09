TORONTO (KSNT) – Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas hit his 37th home run of the season in the 6th inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Moustakas now holds the franchise record for the most home runs in a single-season. The previous record was held by Steve Balboni set in 1985.

It took nearly three weeks for Moustakas to break the record. He hit his 36th home run on September 1.

Congratulations to Mike Moustakas, who now holds the #Royals franchise record for home runs in a single season. #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/JliH4ZueeU — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 21, 2017