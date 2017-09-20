Museum raffles off airplane for $35

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One lucky man is the lucky owner of an airplane from a Topeka museum. The catch? He got it for just $35.

Joseph Thayer, from Arizona, won the plane in the American Flight Museum’s raffle drawing Wednesday morning. Robert Rice, museum president, called Thayer to tell him they drew his ticket from the limited $3,500 they sold.

The Museum at Forbes Field will use the money from the sale to re-paint its historic AC-47 Gunship.

“We were blown away by it,” Rice said. “Our first ticket sale was on May 4, and our last ticket was sold in August. So it went very quick. We had no idea that it would sell that quickly.”

Rice said they are 3/4 of the way to their fundraising goal. He said they will raffle off another plane to raise the rest of the money.