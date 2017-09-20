Police on scene of stabbing in Southwest Topeka

Topeka Police at scene of apparent stabbing Wednesday morning (Alec Gartner - KSNT News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is on scene of a stabbing in South Topeka Wednesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing around 5:00 a.m. We are learning that this is happening near SW Gage Blvd. and SW 34th St.  That’s just a few blocks south of I-470 & Gage Boulevard.

According to TPD Watch Commander, there is one victim but they are currently trying to locate the person. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

KSNT News will update this story as we learn more information.

 

