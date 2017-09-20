Storms possible tonight, hot and humid weather tomorrow

What we’re tracking:

Small storm chance tonight

Above average temperatures through Sunday

Better storm chances and lower temperatures next week

The front we’ve been tracking made it through part of the area today keeping temperatures lower and conditions drier across our western counties today. As the front retreats off to our north, we will have a slim storm chance across the area. Hot, southerly winds (20-30 mph) will return bringing temperatures into the 90s with heat index values near 100. Friday also looks like a warm one with temperatures at or above 90 degrees for the entire region.

We’re expecting it to stay dry through the weekend as the southerly winds will continue to spread warmer air into the region. If you have weekend plans, make sure you pack an extra bottle of water or two before heading out the door! Expect highs at or just below 90 with muggy lows in the lower 70s for the weekend.

A major pattern shift is expected next week with better storm chances and lower temperatures. We’re watching a storm system brewing near the Pacific Northwest with a trough just off the coast. This trough and storm system will shift off to the east this weekend. What does that mean for us? As a result, we’ll see a stronger cold front move through the area dropping temperatures below 80 by Tuesday. The storm system will bring us at least a 40-50 percent chance of rain next Monday and Tuesday. We should be left with highs just above 70 for Wednesday with some clouds.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller