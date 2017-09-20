Topeka home intruder suspect arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police say a man who surprised a woman, after breaking into her home in the middle of the night, is behind bars.

30-year-old Thomas R. McNeil , Jr. is in the the Shawnee County jail. He’s charged with aggravated burglary and accused of breaking into a home in the 400 block of NE Sumner, early Tuesday morning.

Police say the woman woke to find the man in her bedroom. A confrontation ensued and the man fled. After looking at surveillance images, police determined McNeil was that man.

McNeil was arrested in in the 2000 block of N. Topeka Blvd., when he was reported as a suspicious person. He is also charged with theft and battery, related to the break-in.