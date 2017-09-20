Two transported to hospital after bus, SUV collision

By Published:
Courtesy: Katie Moore/The Capital-Journal

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police responded to the intersection of SW 10th and Lane Streets, at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, after a Topeka Metro bus and an SUV collided in the intersection.

According to The Topeka Capital-Journal, the bus was headed west on 10th St and the SUV, a gray Kia Sorento, was headed north on Lane St.

Topeka Police Sgt. Hoa Lam said the bus driver reported he had a green light and the SUV driver said she had a yellow light.

One passenger on the bus said he felt a large impact and that it was fortunate the bus had just dropped off several people before the crash happened.

According to Lam, the driver of the SUV and a bus passenger were treated for minor injuries at Stormont Vail.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s