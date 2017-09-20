Warm, breezy day and a look at some rain chances

We’re tracking slightly cooler weather across Northeast Kansas today. We’ll be watching a cold front from the N. Plains roll through our neck of the woods by this afternoon. This frontal surface will bring rain chances with it, but not until after dinnertime. A couple of the storms that form along the cold front could be strong or even borderline severe. Heavy rain, gusty winds and some small hail are possible. Until then though, temperatures will climb into the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. South winds are still around this morning too and they’re howling! Gusts are easily upwards of 30 mph. As the cold front moves through later today, the south winds will shift and become northwesterly. They’ll die down a little bit too. This evening might still be breezy, but nothing like the wind yesterday or even this morning.

Recent computer models are suggesting that we’ll have a couple showers/storms passing through into Thursday morning. This all depends on the timing of today’s cold front. Plan on packing the rain gear for tomorrow morning’s commute, just in case though. For what it’s worth tonight and tomorrow morning’s rain chances sit at 20-30% and the best rain chance over the next week actually waits until next Monday and Tuesday. In other words, the rain chances we’ll see through tomorrow won’t be widespread. Speaking of Thursday – highs will climb into the lower 90s (again) as strong south winds return. After the morning rain chances clear out – it’s all sunshine and rising temps on the final day of summer.

Friday might end up being the warmest day of the week and that would be VERY ironic. Friday, of course, is the first day of fall. We’ve been counting down to the most elite season of them all for quite some time now. But, what does the new season really mean, if we’re just going to continue down this hot and humid path? Well – there’s light at the end of the tunnel. In fact, we’ll slowly cool over the weekend, out ahead of the aforementioned storm system set for early next week. Expect more summer-like weather for the first weekend of fall – sunny days, highs in the upper 80s/lower 90s. We’ll keep things humid throughout this stretch too. If you love summer, make the most of our weather between now and Sunday because BIG CHANGES are looming next week.

That’s right – for the first time in almost a month, a major storm system is headed our direction. We’re still 6-7 days away so there’s still lots of time for this system to wobble around. But, we’re looking at some considerable rain coming next Monday and Tuesday. And we aren’t the only ones either. A huge low pressure center is just getting underway across the western US. It will cross the Continental Divide and dig into the Plains early next week. We’ll likely have round after round of widespread, sometimes heavy, soaking rain. As you can imagine – this will have a major impact on our overall weather pattern too. Say goodbye to the 90s…temps will be trapped in the 60s and 70s next Tuesday. Next week’s rain chances are a part of our first bowling ball cold front of fall. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert