1 person injured after Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Police report one person was injured by an apparent gunshot wound after a shooting in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department reports around 9:17 Wednesday night, officers were sent to the 100 block of North Michigan Street regarding multiple calls regarding gunshots in the area. One caller reported a red passenger vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

When officers arrived on scene they found a male victim who was transported by ambulance to a Topeka hospital and is believed to be in stable condition at this time.

An officer responding to the incident located a red passenger vehicle near 6th and Kentucky. According to police, when the officer went to investigate, it fled and a chase began. The chase went north on North 2nd Street and east on U.S. Highway 24 where it ended in Leavenworth County.

Police said three people were detained and brought in for questioning.

At this time police report no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.