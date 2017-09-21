1 person injured after Lawrence shooting

By Published:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Police report one person was injured by an apparent gunshot wound after a shooting in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department reports around 9:17 Wednesday night, officers were sent to the 100 block of North Michigan Street regarding multiple calls regarding gunshots in the area. One caller reported a red passenger vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

When officers arrived on scene they found a male victim who was transported by ambulance to a Topeka hospital and is believed to be in stable condition at this time.

An officer responding to the incident located a red passenger vehicle near 6th and Kentucky. According to police, when the officer went to investigate, it fled and a chase began. The chase went north on North 2nd Street and east on U.S. Highway 24 where it ended in Leavenworth County.

Police said three people were detained and brought in for questioning.

At this time police report no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s