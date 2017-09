KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two men have been killed and another was injured at a park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that the deaths were reported Wednesday night at Kensington Park. A spokesman for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office didn’t know how the men died. Investigators also are trying to determine how the third man was injured.

No other details were immediately released, including the names of the victims.