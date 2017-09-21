Adopt-A-Pet: September 21, 2017

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for my weekly Adopt-A-Pet segment. This week, we are focusing on long-time resident shelter animals Our first future pet this week is a cute cat – meet Sparkler! Sparkler is a four year-old domestic short-hair who has been at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS) for about 100 days now. She’s a pretty laid back cat who is looking for a family to give her lots of play and cuddle time!

Abby Allen, an adoption counselor over at HHHS, adds “She needs a good home. She’s needs a quiet home with no small children but I think she’ll make a good family pet.”

Sparkler will also need a family who will be patient with her as she adapts to her new surroundings. HHHS is doing a fall special in which all autumn colored pets – just like Sparkler – are only $25 to adopt.

Now it’s time to introduce you to two big loving dogs. First, meet Barry. Barry is a six year-old pit bull/boxer mix who has been at the shelter for two months now. Barry loves to run around the yard and explore new smells. He would love a family to keep him active and teach him new tricks. Since he was found stray, it’s recommended that the whole family should come down and hang around Barry, first, to see how he will adapt before you take him home.

If you are looking for a beautiful black lab to call your own, then you should consider getting this guy- meet Pete. Pete is only one year old and is filled with lots of energy and affection. He is active and loves to go on walks. Pete, of course, loves to play with toys too. He also knows how to sit, shake and stay – so he’s a very obedient dog! Pete has been at HHHS since early June – he’s long overdue for a true fur-ever home!

All of the animals featured this week are up for adoption right now – over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. They open at 11:30 this morning and can’t wait to help you get the adoption process started.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert