Boil water advisory issued for Mayetta

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Mayetta in Jackson County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued the advisory Thursday because of repairs to a valve caused a loss of pressure in the system that could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Repairs to the water system prompted Royal Valley Middle School to cancel classes Thursday.

KDHE said the advisory will remain in effect until conditions that place the system at risk of contamination are resolved.

According to KDHE, customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.