Challenge ensures you’re prepared for disasters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Are you up for a challenge?

During September 2017, the K-State Research and Extension Office has a Prepare Kansas Challenge. By going to their Facebook page, you can see a number of ways to ensure you’re prepared for any natural disaster. That includes videos, reminders and important links. But if Facebook isn’t your thing, Leroy Russell, an agriculture agent for the K-State Research and Extension Office says there’s another way you can stay prepared.

“We do have a book here in the Shawnee County Extension Office,” Russell said. “It’s free of charge and it does have a disc on it. You can put it on your computer to get yourself organized for any of these emergencies.”

The Prepare Kansas Challenge will run through September to coincide with National Preparedness Month. For a link to the Facebook page to ensure you’re prepared for any emergencies, click here.