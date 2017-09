LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire crews are one the scene of a fire at the Bed, Bath and Beyond, in Lawrence. The store is located at West 31st and Iowa.

The fire broke out around 9:20, Thursday night. It’s not clear how badly the store was damaged or whether neighboring buildings were damaged.

KSNT News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information, as it becomes available.