Fugitive arrested after standoff near Washburn University

Photo by: @MollyPattKSNT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local law enforcement was on the scene in southwest Topeka Thursday morning to assist U.S. Marshal’s to arrest a fugitive wanted on gun and drug charges.

The incident took place near 22nd and MacVicar, just south of Washburn University where the suspect, wanted on a federal and state warrant, was held up inside an apartment.

Officers were able to get in the apartment to the fugitive who finally came out along with some others who were detained for questioning.

This is a developing story, KSNT News will update this story as new information becomes available.

