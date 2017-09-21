Hot, humid and windy weather return for final day of summer

We’re tracking the valiant return of summer-like weather all across Northeast Kansas. Remember Tuesday’s forecast? Well, the warm and windy weather is back – as if it never really left at all. It’s kind of fitting though, as today is the final day of summer 2017. South winds will howl at clips as high as 30 mph – so hold onto your hat! Expect highs soaring into the lower/middle 90s this afternoon with help from some mid-September sunshine and that burst of warm, humid air due to the south winds. Yes, you read that correctly the humidity it back in full force again today and it won’t be going anywhere until early next week. That means afternoon ‘feel like’ temperatures will approach 100° through (at least) Saturday.

If you love summer, be sure to make the most of this unseasonable forecast between now and Sunday. Remember, our average high temperature is falling – it’s now down to 79° for this time of the year. So, when highs are 90°+ they’re some 10-15° above that seasonal standard. Tomorrow is the first day of fall and the ironic, summer-like forecast continues. What would be even more ironic is if tomorrow ends up being the warmest day of the week…and it might. Expect the highs to race into the lower/middle 90s again. And yes, tomorrow will be windy too. Hopefully your A/C units are in working order because the next several overnights are going to be downright sticky. Low temperatures will get no cooler than 70° through Sunday morning. Time to crank the central air day and night!

As we alluded to above, next week will feature BIG CHANGES – not just to our daily forecast, but to the overall weather pattern getting closer to October. We’re tracking our first legitimate cold front of autumn next Monday. And this storm system won’t just be effecting us. It’s huge and will vastly change the temperature forecast across the middle part of the US in its wake. Temps will go from nearly 90° on Sunday afternoon, to no warmer than 50° Tuesday morning. How about that for a cool-down? The price we pay for some immediate fall-like weather is, of course, two solid days of rain. We can hear the farmers rejoicing as it’s been profoundly dry since late August. Any late season rain will help and we’re in for some widespread soakers next Monday and Tuesday. It’s still a little too early to pinpoint the timing for that storm system or how much cumulative rain we’ll receive, but we’ll keep you updated over the next several days. For what it’s worth (as it stands right now) – the soaking rain would start Monday afternoon/evening and we won’t be completely dry until Tuesday night. Daytime temps will be trapped in the 60s and 70s early next week too. Recent computer models also suggest fairly widespread 1-2+ inches. Stay tuned.

