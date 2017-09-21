Kansas daycare worker ordered to stand trial for murder

By Published:

EUDORA, Kan. (AP) – A judge has ordered a Eudora home daycare worker to stand trial for murder in the death of a 9-month-old baby.

After a preliminary hearing Thursday, Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny ruled 43-year-old Carrody Buchhorn should be tried in death of Oliver Ortiz.

The child died in September 2016 at the Sunshine Kids Group Daycare Home.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports medical examiner Erik Mitchell ruled Oliver’s death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

Mitchell testified Thursday that he couldn’t create a scenario to explain the boy’s death as an accident.

The trial was scheduled to begin Feb. 12.

The license for the daycare was put on emergency suspension after the toddler died and the state later ordered the business closed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s