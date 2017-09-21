Kansas NBHA State Championships in the capital city this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Horse lovers across Kansas are saddling up for a big competition this weekend.

The Kansas Expocentre was bustling Thursday evening as the contestants started prepping for the 2017 Kansas NBHA State Championships.

Some were doing warm ups and riding sessions to get ready for the next three days.

Amy Lewis from Meredith and her horse Princess were at the competition. She tells us that for her, it’s about more than winning.

“Well I think it’s the joy of bringing a young horse up and making them into something special and have them turn out to be an athlete so that’s what I do it for.”

The state championship competition starts Friday afternoon and will last all weekend. Click here for more information.