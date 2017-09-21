Mayetta residents under water boil advisory

Related Coverage Boil water advisory issued for Mayetta

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT)– People in the city of Mayetta are under a boil advisory since before 11 Thursday morning.

The boil advisory was issued after repairs to a valve caused a loss in pressure, creating potential bacteria contamination to the city’s water.

Cori Jager has never been under a boil advisory before.

“It always seems to happen some place else not here,” Jager said.

She said life’s a little “different” under a boil advisory.

“I actually didn’t even think about brushing my teeth and then I thought, ‘oh,'” she said.

The KDHE recommends boiling your water for one minute, before you drink it or prepare food with it.

“We do want people to be safe and to follow the suggestions that KDHE does have in a normal boil advisory,” Mayetta Mayor Jonathan Wimer said.

He said they have sent a water test to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and hope to lift the advisory by tomorrow afternoon. If they don’t get that sample back tomorrow the advisory could last through the weekend.

According to KDHE, customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing generally does not need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. People with cuts or severe rashes are advised to consult their physicians.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

KSNT News will be following-up on the Mayetta water boil advisory – posting updates when it’s lifted.