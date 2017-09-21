Moran still undecided about latest health care proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Republicans in Washington have less than two weeks to pass a bill to repeal and replace the affordable care act. Still, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) hasn’t decided how he’s going to vote.

“The issue is how to thread the needle. The Affordable Care Act created coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. I want to see that continue,” said Moran.

Senate Republicans have until September 30 to pass the latest health care bill with a simple majority. Starting in October, leaders will need 60 votes, which would require Democratic support.

Democrats argue the bill could jeopardize how people with pre-existing conditions get coverage, and how much it costs. Moran said he’s waiting to see what the bill says, but he points out that many people are already seeing health care costs go up.

“Kansans have been certainly knocking on my door telling me about how expensive health care is, how unaffordable it is. How co-pays, deductibles and premiums are something that they, their family or a business that they own can’t afford,” said Moran.