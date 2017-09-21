N.E. Kansas Rotary Clubs raise more than $38,000 for disaster relief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Northeast Kansas Rotary Clubs have raised $38,293 for the hurricane stricken states of Texas and Florida.

The money was raised as part of Heart to Heart International’s disaster relief efforts for the states devastated by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Rotarians opened their hearts and checkbooks to raise the money. “I am overwhelmed by the generosity of Rotarians in our district”, said 5710 District Governor Adam Ehlert. 2,400 Rotarians in the District were asked to give at least $5.00 to the effort. Those donations were matched with District funds.

On top of the money, Rotarians have also assembled and packed 30,000 hygiene kits, for distribution in both states.