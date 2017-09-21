New methane plant at Lawrence landfill turns trash into fuel

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A new $20 million methane plant at a landfill in Lawrence is turning trash into an energy source.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the plant at the Hamm landfill has begun collecting harmful greenhouse gas produced by rotting trash and turning it into fuel for natural-gas-powered vehicles.

Hamm officials said at a ceremony Wednesday that the new plant joins other recent projects that lessen the landfill’s environmental impact, including a recycling center and a new system for capping landfills.

The plant collects and processes methane gas that is released as organic material as trash decomposes. The plant includes extraction wells, a gas-processing facility and a seven-mile gas pipeline.

The landfill serves about 500,000 Kansas residents. The Environmental Protection Agency reports that landfills produce about 20 percent of all methane emissions.