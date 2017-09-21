Pittsburg settles lawsuit with former police officer

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — Pittsburg officials say the city has settled a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by a former police officer.

Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall says former officer Tommy Leftwich agreed to a $400,000 settlement.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports Leftwich alleged that he was wrongfully fired after complaining about rampant problems in the city’s police department. He says his complaints began in 2013 when a female officer told him and another male officer about harassment by three different supervising officers in the department. Leftwich says his complaints were not addressed.

The city argued that Leftwich was fired in 2014 for insubordination and unprofessional behavior.