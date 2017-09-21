Privatization moved state workers to unsecured office

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Department of Revenue is reviewing security at its offices after a shooting this week injured an employee in Wichita.

The agency moved out of the now-vacant Finney State Office Building in downtown Wichita three years ago as part of Gov. Sam Brownback’s push to privatize office space. That building had guards and other security for employees.

The Wichita Eagle reports there was no protection Tuesday when tax compliance agent Cortney Holloway was shot at the office. The suspect, 51-year-old Ricky Todd Wirths, of Wichita, owed nearly $400,000 in outstanding tax warrants.

Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, a Democrat from Wichita, and Robert Choromanski, head of the Kansas Organization of State Employees, both criticized the decision to provide no protection for state employees at offices the state rents from private owners.