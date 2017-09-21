RCPD to conduct DUI saturation patrol Friday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department will conduct a DUI saturation patrol this Friday.

Officers will be looking for signs of impaired driving, along with any other traffic violations.

RCPD says the purpose of the program is to detect and deter impaired driving, by placing additional officers on patrol.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation nearly 20% of fatal crashes in Kansas, last year, involved alcohol.

This patrol is the seventh, in a series of seven, to be conducted this year.