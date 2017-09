MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan Sunset Zoo is proud to announce the birth of an endangered red Panda Cub.

The cub was actually born earlier this year on June 20th but the zoo is officially announcing the cub’s birth after a period of observation.

Zoo staff say this observation period is intended to ensure the safety and health of the cub and mother, and that the three-month-old cub is doing well.