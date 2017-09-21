Relief from the heat and humidity next week

What we’re tracking:

Muggy and breezy conditions tonight

Hot and humid through the weekend

Major storm system early next week

We continue to track well above average temperatures and rainfree conditions across Northeast Kansas through tonight. Warm and humid conditions will continue to end of the work week. Lows will be in the sticky mid 70s for tonight. Highs will be near or just above 90 tomorrow, with southerly winds around 10-15 mph. If you’re heading out for evening or tomorrow morning make sure you’re staying hydrated and cool!

Summer-like conditions will continue through the weekend despite Friday being the first day of Fall. Highs are expected to be at or just below 90 with lows around 70 for Saturday and Sunday. However, we have rain chances and a major pattern shift in the forecast for next week!

We’re watching a trough and storm system that’s currently draped across the Pacific Northwest that is moving very slowly in our direction. This trough will move across the area by early next week with a chance for showers and storms, but will also push a cold front through, bringing in a true feel of Fall by Tuesday.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller