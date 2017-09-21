Second arrest made in deadly shooting at Lawrence motel

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence Police report they have arrested a second suspect believed to have been involved in a deadly shooting at a Lawrence motel.

The Lawrence Police Department said Shawn Kariem Smith Jr., 18, of Kansas City, Missouri, was booked into the Douglas County Jail Wednesday on charges related to the September 2nd murder of Cameron Hooks, 23, of Lenexa, at the Motel 6 located at 1130 North 3rd Street.

Lawrence Police report Smith was arrested by Kansas City, Missouri Police on Friday in Kansas City on a probable cause warrant for first degree murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of aggravated battery.

Smith is the second arrest related to this incident. Tyrone Carvin, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas was charged earlier this month with first-degree murder.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS (8477).