Student threatens to shoot staff, students at Salina school

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Salina student is facing serious charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot staff and students Wednesday at Lakewood Middle School according to KSAL. The school is located at 1135 Lakewood Circle.

According to Sergeant Jim Feldman, an 11-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday morning after he told a staff member and students he going to go home and get a gun and then, “Shoot everyone in the building.”

The student was arrested just outside the school building by the resource officer and a Salina police patrol officer.

No one was injured. The boy is facing charges that could include criminal threat.