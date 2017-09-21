Washburn Rural volleyball coach celebrates milestone victory

Published:

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Early this season, Washburn Rural volleyball coach Kevin Bordewick captured his 750th win with the Lady Blues.

“I think it’s really a testament to the parents that have had their kids go through here and have set a high bar,” said Bordewick. “They want to be really good and that means a lot to me.”

“I’m honored to play under him,” said Washburn Rural senior volleyball player Payton Tremblay. “THe has taught me so much and I am very honored to play under him.”

“He knows how to push us, he knows how to make us work hard, and work together,” said Washburn Rural senior volleyball player Danielle Dodge. “He makes us do a lot of running, which is no fun, but it gets us in shape and ready for the season.”

Bordewick has not won less than 20 games since his first year at Washburn Rural. He also has seven state championships under his belt.

Washburn Rural will pursuing a Centennial League title and Class 6A state championship later this fall.

