ATLANTA (KSNT) – Topeka-native Gary Woodland began the PGA’s Tour Championship with a bogey-free round on Thursday.

Woodland shot a 67 and was (-3) with birdies on the 6th, 10th, & 18th. He did not record a bogey in his first round. As of 3:17 p.m. CT he was tied for 2nd place with Russell Henley, Webb Simpson, and Brooks Koepka.

Kyle Stanley is the current leader at (-6).