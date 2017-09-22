Cider days expected to have more than 19,000 visitors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The popular arts and crafts festival, Cider Days, is coming back to the Capital City. For 2017, many of the same attractions from previous years will be there like its historical theme. There will also be a petting zoo, animal rides and great food. Something new in 2017 is apple cider donuts.

The 2-day festival is expected to have more than 19,000 people attending. The event organizer, Keith Leismann, said the best part will be the more than 200 arts and crafts vendors with their unique items.

“In this day in age you’re used to, you know, going online and buying stuff off of Amazon,” Leismann said. “All this stuff people are making is made by hand. These are things you’re not going to find on Amazon. Every single year you walk through these halls, you’re going to see things that you’ve never seen before.”

The event is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $7 at the gate or you can go to any of the Topeka Dillons locations and get them for $6.

Parking is free. You can park on the Kansas Expocentre grounds. The entrance is on 21st street next to the fire station.