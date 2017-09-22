Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle accident

Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-car accident, near Washburn Rural High School.

Topeka Police were called to the intersection of 61st and Auburn, around 5:15 this afternoon. Police say the driver of a silver vehicle, traveling on 61st, failed to yield the right-of-way and was broadsided by a truck traveling north on K4. Topeka police say the airbags, in both vehicles deployed. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The scene was cleared by 5:50 p.m.

