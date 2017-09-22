Football Frenzy 09/22/17

High school football scores and highlights from September 22, 2017:
Burlington 8 Olpe 13
Centre-Lost Springs 12 Burlingame 58
Chase County 0 Mission Valley 65
Clay Center 27 Wamego 14
Council Grove 14 Osage City 37
Doniphan West 6 Centralia 58
Hiawatha 28 Atchison County 20
Highland Park 8 Emporia 61
Manhattan 21 Topeka High 14
Marysville 16 Concordia 22
McLouth 14 Pleasant Ridge 20
Nemaha Central 35 Jeff West 14
Oskaloosa 8 Jeff Co. North 50
Perry-Lecompton 74 Troy 22
Riley County 37 St. Marys 14
Riverside 6 Holton 47
Rock Creek 14 Silver Lake 41
Rossville 34 Wabaunsee 14
Sabetha 49 Royal Valley 6
Shawnee Heights 21 Seaman 14
St. Paul 64 Axtell 36
Topeka West 26 Hayden 63
Washburn Rural 21 Junction City 35
Iola 14 Santa Fe Trail 42
Valley Heights 56 Ellis 20
Wellsville 30 Prairie View 7
West Franklin 13 Lyndon 53