Fort Riley soldier found dead

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Fort Riley soldier was found dead on base Thursday. It’s the sixth Fort Riley soldier death, that has either been confirmed as suicide or remains under investigation, since July 31.

Lt. Col. Joey Sullinger, 1st Infantry Division public affairs officer, said the soldier was part of the 1st Infantry Division. The death is under investigation by the Fort Riley Criminal Investigation Command office. The name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

KSNT will update this story as information becomes available.