Fort Riley soldier found dead

By Published: Updated:

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Fort Riley soldier was found dead on base Thursday. It’s the sixth Fort Riley soldier death, that has either been confirmed as suicide or remains under investigation, since July 31.

Lt. Col. Joey Sullinger, 1st Infantry Division public affairs officer, said the soldier was part of the 1st Infantry Division. The death is under investigation by the Fort Riley Criminal Investigation Command office. The name has not been released, pending notification of  next of kin.

KSNT will update this story as information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s