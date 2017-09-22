Hy-Vee celebrates Family Meals Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hy-Vee dietitians are encouraging families to eat one more meal together each week in the month of September for Family Meals Month.

Registered dietitian Amber Groeling provided KSNT News with tips and ideas, to help eliminate the stress of busy weeknights and help families gather at the table more frequently.

There are a variety of health and lifestyle benefits to eating family meals more frequently, but time constraints and lack of energy often prevent that from happening.

Why family meals? Science suggests there are many benefits to eating more frequent family meals. Kids and teens are more likely to be in normal weight ranges, and more likely to eat more nutritious foods, including fruits and vegetables. They also tend to have less stress and with it, lower use of alcohol and drugs. Hy-Vee also believes the most important conversations of our lives happen at the dinner table.

Groeling provided an easy-to-cook recipe below:

Greek Yogurt Chicken Alfredo

Serves: 5-6

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

3 shallots, peeled and finely chopped

1-2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

8 oz. mushrooms, wiped and sliced

4 cups fresh spinach

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 box Hy-Vee 150 calorie penne pasta

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

12 oz. plain 2% FAGE Greek Yogurt

¾ cup Italian Cheese blend

2 cups fully cooked chopped chicken

2 tbsp freshly chopped basil

Directions:

Heat the oil in a large saucepan and sauté the chopped shallots and crushed garlic for 2-3 minutes without browning. Stir in the mushrooms and vinegar and cook for another 3-4 minutes. Add in the spinach and cook until slightly wilted.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to the pack instructions and drain well.

Stir the pasta and chicken into the mushrooms and reheat. Season to taste with pepper and salt. Add the Greek Yogurt, cheese and basil.

*Adapted from FAGE Greek Yogurt’s website.

Nutrition facts per serving: 380 calories, 9 g fat, 40 grams carb, 13 g fiber, 28 g protein