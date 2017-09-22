Man charged with murder in deadly Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A 20-year-old man who is charged in a deadly Lawrence shooting told a judge that he’s “not a criminal.”

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Steven Drake III said during his first appearance Thursday on a first-degree murder charge that he came home to someone trying to steal from him. Drake was initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after 26-year-old Bryce Holladay was found dead Tuesday night at a home.

Court records show that Holladay was free on bond when he died, awaiting trial in an unrelated auto burglary and theft case. When Drake began talking about what happened via video from jail, the judge cut him off, suggesting it wasn’t in his best interest to continue speaking.

The judge set bond at $750,000 and appointed an attorney to represent Drake.