Neighbors react to accidental shooting death of 1 year old girl

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT)– The 600 block of North Michigan street was blocked off for about five hours, after police responded to a shooting in the neighborhood.

A one year old girl was shot and killed, despite efforts to save her. Neighbors in the area are shocked.

“I’ve seen a lot of death in my time and children were always the worst,” John Skuban said.

“I don’t want to hear those things, it makes me have goose bumps all over my body when I hear they say a 1 year old shot,” Rose Bittinger said.

After hours of investigation, Lawrence police ruled the deadly shooting an “accident”.

“When a child loses their chance at life, the rest of their life, it’s a sad sad thing,” Skuban said.

Police have not released the details of the shooting, but say this investigation has been incredibly difficult for everyone involved.

Police say once the investigation if complete, the report will be fowarded to the douglas county district attorney’s office for review.###

LKPD Forensic Investigations has arrived on the scene pic.twitter.com/D9cPiJK63W — Molly Patt (@MollyPattKSNT) September 22, 2017

Police are calling this a "sensitive situation" — Molly Patt (@MollyPattKSNT) September 22, 2017

DEVELOPING: Lawrence police investigating a situation involving a firearm at one of the homes at 600 block of Michigan and Riverridge pic.twitter.com/36kg3tbA6S — Molly Patt (@MollyPattKSNT) September 22, 2017